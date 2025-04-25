Shop Owner Enforces Unjust Parking Boundaries, But One Person Decides To Take A Stand And Becomes His Worst Customer

Sometimes the best revenge is the most unexpected.

How I became the pettiest customer in a Jockey showroom ! One fine day, my mom and I set off for what was supposed to be a quick supermarket run (which, if you have an Indian mom, you know is never actually quick). We usually park right in front for an easy escape, but that day, the parking lot was packed. So, I found a spot a little further away and parked. And that’s when he appeared.

Like a parking ninja with a personal vendetta, a Jockey showroom employee materialized and declared, “No parking here.” Huh? I looked around. That’s when I realized I had parked in front of a Jockey showroom which is beside the supermarket. But, hold on—I wasn’t just going to take this guy’s word for it.

I circled my car like a CSI investigator, inspecting every detail. The findings? ✔ My car was beyond the shop boundary. ✔ I wasn’t blocking the entrance. ✔ The giant “Jockey” hoarding (featuring some awkwardly muscular guy in briefs) was fully visible from the road. ✔ No “No Parking” sign anywhere.

In short, my parking job was innocent until proven guilty. But, this guy? He was determined to make me guilty anyway.

Him: “No parking here.” Me: “There’s no sign that says I can’t park here.” Him: “You still can’t park here.” Me: “I’m not blocking anything.” Him: “No parking.” Me: “I’m OUTSIDE your showroom boundary.” Him: “No parking.” At this point, I realized this quarrel could last a while. So, I turned to my mom and said, “You go ahead and shop, I’ll deal with this.” She, being the smart woman she is, walked off to the supermarket while I prepared for battle. After a few more rounds of pointless verbal combat, I had an idea. A genius, petty, time-wasting idea.

Me: “CAN YOUR CUSTOMERS PARK HERE?!” Him: Pauses “…Yes.” Me: “Congratulations. I’m a customer now.” And with that, I marched into the Jockey showroom with the confidence of a man who had absolutely no intention of buying anything. I started slow. “Show me a brief.” He brought one out.

“Hmmm… do you have this in blue?” He sighed and fetched a blue one. “Actually… maybe black is better.” Another sigh. Another trip to the shelf. Five minutes in, I could feel his soul leaving his body. But, I wasn’t done.

“I don’t think I like these. Show me some vests.” More running around. More wasted time. I studied each piece like I was choosing my wedding outfit, not underwear. Just as I was about to move on to socks, my mom called. Mom: “Where are you? I’m done shopping.” Mission. Accomplished. I turned to the exhausted shopkeeper, flashed my most polite smile, and said, “I don’t think I need anything today.”

Then, I walked out like I had just won the war. As I got into my car, I stole one last glance at him. He was standing there, staring at me, his eyes filled with rage, regret, and the haunting realization that he had wasted 10 minutes of his life for absolutely nothing.

But the best part? A month later, I passed by the same spot and saw a different car parked in the exact same place. And there was no customer inside the Jockey showroom. That’s when I knew — he had learned his lesson.

Moral of the story: If you mess with a man’s parking, be prepared to sell underwear to the most indecisive customer in history.

Hopefully, this shopkeeper has stopped wasting his time on petty parking preferences.

But he probably hasn’t.

