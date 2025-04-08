Short Customer At A Grocery Store Had Trouble Reaching At Item On A Shelf, But Asking Someone For Help Didn’t Go Exactly As Planned

Being shorter than the average person can come with a lot of challenges.

One of these challenges involves reaching things on high shelves.

The lady in this story knows this challenge all too well, but she also knows how to deal with it.

Watch out, tall people! You’ve been warned!

Let’s read all the details.

I was the ‘Lady’ 😂 I was in the grocery store and I approached a random person and asked if they could reach something for me on the top shelf (I’m short). He was probably a teenager. He said, “Oh I don’t work here.”

She didn’t ask him for help because she thought he worked there.

I said “I know, but you’re taller than me. I was just hoping you would get something down for me.” He said ‘Ohhhh…’ and helped me. I think he was a little embarrassed. But he might have to get used to it. We short people need the help sometimes

Sometimes when you’re short you really need a tall person to help you reach something whether they work there or not.

Isn’t that an unofficial part of the tall person job description?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has been asked for help, and she’s not even tall.

Another woman felt really flattered when she was asked to reach something.

If this isn’t a rule for tall people, it should be.

This woman’s son claims helping short people is a law.

Another tall person confirms how this tall person rule works.

It really isn’t hard to help someone.

If you’re tall, be prepared to be helpful!

We don’t make the rules.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.