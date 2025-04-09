Spirit Airlines Offers Very Cheap Ticket Prices, But They Nickel & Dime You For The Little Things. So This TikToker Found A Helpful Hack.

Spirit Airlines is a great discount option for people who want to get where they are going at a very low price.

While the ticket prices are low, they do charge you for every little thing ranging from baggage to a cup of water, but this TikToker found a way around some of that.

Their video starts out with them on the plane showing the snack cart coming down the aisle. The background music is playing, “Every Day I’m Hustling.”

The caption on the screen reads, “POV: you’re flying Spirit Airlines and water costs $4.89 so the people in front of you have the genius idea to ask for free cups of ice & just wait for them to melt.”

As the video goes on, you can kind of see that someone is just holding a cup of ice, and you can clearly see the bag of ice on the snack cart.

The caption then changes to, “And then everyone on the plane starts doing it…”

Hey, if you just need a little water and you don’t mind waiting, this is a great way to save some money.

Now the question is how long until Spirit Airlines shuts down this little ‘travel hack.’

The amount they charge for water is kind of crazy, I wouldn’t mind paying it if it were more reasonable.

I do love the little hacks to save money.

Check out the video to see for yourself.

You’ll want to read through the comments as well.

This person says the ice on planes is gross.

This tip is a little shady.

This commenter recommends bringing your own bottle onboard.

Every little bit helps when saving money.

