Stranger Illegally Dumped Their Trash In A Rural Home’s Yard, But They Left Their Address By Mistake. So This Homeowner Tracked Them Down And Returned The Junk To Its Source.

Inconsiderate people often think their actions have no consequences, but when they’re proved wrong, it’s pretty dang satisfying.

One person was plagued by an illegal trash dumper, but when they noticed the offender left a paper trail, they used it to make sure the vandals would never return!

Illegal dumper thinks house is still empty. Gets trash returned for free Over a decade ago, I rented out a house that had been vacant for a while. It was an old lady’s house who had passed away a couple of years ago. Her elderly daughter lived almost an hour away and had been trying to rent it out instead of selling it because the house value was still low due to the housing market not recovering after the 2008 financial crisis.

One morning, I woke up on trash day only to see two large black garbage bags at the end of the driveway next to the garbage can. “What the heck?” I thought. I went outside and decided to rummage through the bags.

Fortunately for me, the dumper was dumb enough to leave a piece of mail inside one of the bags that had an address on it. I looked up the address online, and lo and behold, it was only a mile and a half away.

Since I was unemployed at the time, I had plenty of time to drive over there and give them back their trash. I wrote down the directions on a piece of paper since I didn’t have a smartphone at the time. I started driving over while thinking about what I was going to say. Not sure if I thought of anything clever to say.

I knocked on their door, but there was no answer, so I decided to just chuck the bags on their lawn and go back home. A week or two later, there were some additional items like a kid’s toy rocking horse next to my bin on trash day, but no bags with mail, so I couldn’t really do anything. After that, no more illegal dumping.

