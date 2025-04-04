Stressed Pet Owner Rushed Injured Dog To The Vet, But When Their Father Flubbed The Directions Their Stress Boiled Over Into An Argument

When emotions run high, it’s easy to speak without thinking, especially around family.

AITA for insulting my father over a trip to the vet Last month, my dog had an accident and fell more than 2 meters. He is very old, and he was bleeding after the fall. I called my parents to come home, and at first, my father was against going to the vet.

I insulted him (I don’t remember exactly, but words like “stupid”), and begged my parents to call any available vet because it was late at night and a holiday. After some minutes, they agreed to go to the vet and sat in the front of the car with Google Maps navigation.

I repeated a few times for them to enter the street number because it could drastically change the location if they didn’t. They proceeded to ignore my suggestion, and it took us 10-15 minutes longer to arrive.

I was already very upset and started arguing again, because I thought, imagine if it was a human emergency and they weren’t able to find where to go. We also didn’t know if the dog was alright or not.

After we returned from the vet, my father came to my room and said that he was also scared in the moment and didn’t know what to do.

I feel really bad, but I feel like if I hadn’t insulted him, we would have never gone to the vet. Still, my words probably affected him even more, so I don’t know. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

