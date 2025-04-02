Student Embarrasses His Classmate’s Mom After She Tries To Play Language Games And Fails Horribly

When you try too hard to impress someone, it can sometimes backfire in the most unexpected way.

So, what would you do if someone kept playing games with you while you were simply trying to be polite? Would you go along with it? Or would you call them out in a way that makes them rethink their actions?

In this story, one student finds himself in this exact situation at a science expo and unknowingly embarrasses his classmate’s mother in front of her friends. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for embarrassing my classmates mother So there was this science expo, and my friend and I were showing off our projects. One lady walked up to me and asked about my project in a normal tone, and I asked, “In what language are you comfortable, maam (English or something else…)? She told me language 2 (for privacy purposes..). Little did she know that was my mother’s tongue.

Apparently, she didn’t know what language she spoke.

So, I started off, but she cut me off, saying that she misspoke and told another language (btw I speak 4 languages). So, I started off, and again, she cut me off, saying that wasn’t what she meant, so she told me another language ( we’ve been through this 3 times already). I told her, “Sorry, I don’t speak that language.” Her face lit up before I said, “But my friend right here does.”

Here’s where the truth came out.

Then she went, “Sorry, kid. I accept it. I’m just playing with you. English is fine. ” It turned out that she was the mother of my crush, and I embarrassed her in front of her friends. By the way, I feel no remorse because by the end of the day, when I met her again, she went, “Ahh, you’re that language kid.”

Oops! Well, that was awkward.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person doesn’t think she was embarrassed.

Great questions.

According to this comment, she tried a power play and failed.

Here’s someone who thinks she was playing around.

That woman must’ve been shocked!

It’s not every day you meet a kid who speaks so many languages.

