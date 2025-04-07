Student Was Stuck In A Group Project With Unresponsive Teammates, So She Put Her Hands Up And Stepped Away To Save Her Grade

Group projects are meant to teach collaboration, but sometimes they just highlight who’s doing all the work.

When one student realized her partners were all talk and no action, she decided it was time to jump ship before the whole project sank.

AITA for leaving a group a week before the project is due I (19F) was assigned to a group project with Orange (18F) and Grape (18M). This is a really complex project that I didn’t want to do from the beginning. (You either do a final exam or the project — I’d rather do the final exam.)

But my professor pushed me into a group, so I decided that I’d just do the project with them. Here’s the thing — they don’t do anything.

It was assigned in February, and the due date is March 31st. I try to contact them via email, and they give me really vague answers. I managed to get Orange’s phone number, which I thought would solve the issue, but it didn’t.

I text and never get an answer back. When I do, it’s always something along the lines of “I don’t know,” meaning that I basically would have to do everything.

It is now one week before the assignment is due, nothing was done, and I’m not doing it all by myself, as I didn’t even want to do the project from the beginning.

I texted Orange that I’d be leaving the group, stated my reasons, apologized, and asked her to transmit it to Grape. I also sent some research that I tried to do, as that might end up helping them. I have another project to do with this group that is due in May. I volunteered to do more work than them on that project as an apology. AITA?

