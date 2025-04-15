April 15, 2025 at 6:48 am

Subway Is Now Making “Footlong” Nachos, And A Lot Of People Think They’re More Tacos Than Nachos

by Ben Auxier

Here’s a fun fact, there are way fewer companies than you think there are.

Like, for instance, Doritos is a brand owned by Frito-Lay, but Frito-Lay is just one division of Pepsico, which in addition to owning all the soft drinks, also owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, which is why a taco made OUT of Dorito has been a mainstay of that menu for a long time.

But if that weren’t enough, they’re also partnered with plenty of other restaurants, like Subway, who apparently took the opportunity to say “screw sandwiches,” and start making these oddities.

Look at the video from Subway employee and TikTok user @merleboessubway:

“Let’s make NACHOS!” reads the caption as she holds up their Doritos Footlong Nachos box.

Man, what a time to be alive.

First layer is Doritos, obviously.

Then melted cheese.

Then MORE cheese, but shredded this time.

Then your protein of choice.

Then your toppings of choice; in this case, tomato, onion, and jalapeno.

A little baja chipotle sauce.

And you’re good to go.

Footlong Nachos!! Nice and hot! A $5 SNACK!#footlongnachos #subway #merleboes #westmichigan #hamiltonmi #subshop #nachos

We don’t all call these “nachos.”

A lot of people were concerned about the price.

Or just…wrong about the price.

Subway deals are controversial, yo.

We’re not really on board.

Would you give this a try?

