Tech Company Boss Tried To Profile His Employees In Order To Bully Them, But This Worker Flipped The Switch And Did Exactly That

Complied so much on a test, it stopped evil boss from profiling employees I had an evil middle manager boss who eventually lost 1/3 of the team in under three months. I had been there longer than him, before his position was built out. He was a really gross one, like psychological abuse and also openly commented on a 16 year old celebrity being “hot” when was 36.

When he was onboarded, he pretty quickly assessed which employees he couldn’t bully and started trying to make our lives harder. He started doing some “anonymous” reviews and tests. Not surprisingly, some anonymous feedback was super negative for the people on his **** list even if we were high performing or project leads. I finally had enough of attempting to talk it out head on. He always denied everything and even once actually asked me if I was on drugs during a 1:1. This was / is a HUGELY FAMOUS tech company. He decided it was time for another round of anonymous testing. This time a personality test. I answered every question imagining I was him. Every single one. To nobody’s surprise he was like “Surprise we are going to all reveal and see which result we have on the screen now yay!” I matched him perfectly. The only one. He got the absolute psychopath result but it also says like “entrepreneur and celebrity” so he would have been thrilled but he knew we were very different, yet somehow we had the exact same result. Out of like 20+ possibilities.

When he pulled up the results on screen his face dropped. He stared directly at me, immediately breaking the character who was excited for sharing the “secret” results. I watched him choke down his anger as he pretended to go down the list, now unprepared. Every other sentence out of his mouth suddenly was how unreliable these tests can be and that “You never know.” As he dug his hole deeper, explaining backwards regarding this time wasting team wide meeting for his stupid exercise originally intended to single out some folks based upon a personality test, I finally found my opportunity. I smiled at him. I smiled with eye contact. No words. I watched him die inside and he still had to fill 25 minutes of his stupid meeting or call it off.

