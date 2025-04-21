Nervous Teen Decided To Try To Get Out Of Her Comfort Zone By Asking A Stranger About His Hoodie, But The Stranger’s Reaction Sent Her Spiraling

It takes a lot of courage to face our fears. Unfortunately you aren’t always rewarded for doing so, as the girl in this story found out.

She has social anxiety but is trying to overcome it. Unfortunately, when she faced these fears, she was met with a worst case scenario social interaction.

AITA for complimenting a guy with a wife I have had extremely bad social anxiety my entire life. So bad that until the end of middle school I was basically mute in public.

After this, when I was at the store I saw someone with an XO Weeknd hoodie, I was genuinely curious where he got it from. For context, this is a grown man with a wife and a toddler. I didn’t think this would be wrong since I’m VERY CLEARLY a teenager. I walk up to him and say, “Where did you get that hoodie from? I love the Weeknd” And the guy replies, in the rudest tone he possibly can, “Online.” Then his wife looked me up and down and said, “That compliment wasn’t necessary.”

That was the end of the interaction. It probably doesn’t seem like a big deal to most but this was a huge step for me. Some people I told about this are siding with me, but others think i’m in the wrong since I had a crop top on (with baggy jeans, nothing extremely revealing) while complimenting a guy with a girlfriend.

It was an innocent question and compliment, nothing more. She’s going to go mute again if everyone stops overreacting when she speaks up.

