Texas Roadhouse Customer Was Sitting Down To A Solo Meal, But Then A Passing Couple Felt The Need To Comment On How Much Food He Was Eating
by Ben Auxier
Generally speaking, I can eat quite a lot.
But sometimes I’ll see an order that makes even my tummy hurt. Like, secondhand.
Not that I’m judging the champs out there.
My hat’s off to TikTok user @jianniversacee:
“So I’m sitting here eating at Texas Roadhouse, and I got all my food stacked up in front of me, and this couple leaving, and they come and they stop my table.”
“They say, ‘you’re eating all that by yourself?'”
“There’s not even that much!”
And it’s true, he’s just got a little.
…ok, maybe a lot.
…ok WOW.
Take a look at the video and see for yourself:
@jianniversacee
??? #jianniversace #jiannitiktok
We all wanted to fight for you, but the evidence is clear.
At least you tried to keep it balanced.
This is what it feels like to make that bread.
Maybe it’s not a big dinner, maybe it’s just meal prep.
Those fries looked good, tho.
