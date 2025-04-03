Their Friend’s Ex Kept Crossing The Line And Showing Up Unannounced, So One Person Finally Drew A Boundary

Some people take “letting go” as a suggestion rather than a necessity.

When an uninvited ex crashed a night out and started pestering their friend, one person decided enough was enough and tried to put an end to his stalker-y behavior once and for all.

AITA for confronting my friend’s crazy ex after they showed up uninvited to a group outing? So, my friend recently went through a really messy breakup with their ex.

The ex was controlling during the relationship and has been borderline obsessive since the breakup — constantly texting, showing up uninvited to places, and even leaving notes on my friend’s car. My friend has been trying to move on, but the ex won’t let go.

Last weekend, a group of us went out to a casual dinner to cheer my friend up. We were having a great time until the ex showed up out of nowhere. They sat down at our table like nothing was wrong and started trying to make conversation. My friend looked visibly uncomfortable but didn’t say anything, probably to avoid causing a scene.

I, on the other hand, wasn’t having it. I told the ex that they needed to leave. They tried to argue, saying they just wanted to “talk things out,” but I stood my ground and said, “Not here, not now. Leave.”

Eventually, they left, but not without calling me “controlling” and saying I was “meddling in something that wasn’t my business.” Now, my friend is grateful I stepped in, but some people in our group think I overreacted.

They said I should’ve let my friend handle it and that I made things awkward for everyone. But I don’t regret it. My friend has been through enough, and I wasn’t going to sit back and let the ex ruin what was supposed to be a fun night. Should I have let my friend handle it? AITA?

This ex doesn’t just sound crazy — he sounds dangerous.

Somebody needs to stand up to the ex, otherwise he’ll feel emboldened to continue crossing the line.

Maybe it’s time to get the legal system involved here.

This commenter suspects the friend group may have a mole on their hands.

If doing the right thing makes them controlling, then so be it.

