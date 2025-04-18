Neighbor Blasts Sounds In The Middle Of The Night To Keep Rabbits Away, But He Was Flabbergasted When These Homeowners Called The Cops

I can picture what the guy in this story looks like and all I can say is that is makes me LOL.

AITA for calling the cops on Elmer Fudd Neighbor? “I live in a townhouse community. My neighbor recently installed a high pitched whining noise device, allegedly to “keep out bunnies.” I’m on the east coast, so it’s 12:30 am while posting this. He has a weird obsession with the local rabbits… not because he has a garden or anything.

To my knowledge, these bunnies have not wronged him in any way. Nothing seems able to explain his vendetta, and his thick accent makes it really hard for me to take seriously when he’s ranting about “the bunnies.” The noise is loud enough that my dogs go nuts and people who sleep on the front side of the house have great difficulty sleeping.

I’m usually a “just talk about it” kind of guy, so earlier this evening I knocked on his door and asked him if he could turn it off so people could sleep. He said to get lost and joked that I should call the cops.

So I found the non-emergency number for the local cops and called. I’ll update this if anything fun happens. As a person who generally isn’t a fan of police, AITA for calling them?”

