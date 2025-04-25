Their Sister Wants Them To Stay In Her New House For The Summer, But They Don’t Like The Place

Have you ever had a friend or a family member buy a new house…and you didn’t really love the place?

AITA for refusing to stay with my sister after telling her I don’t like her new house? “My sister (29) and her husband (32) bought a house together in November 2023. This was a house she fell crazy in love with and everyone, including me (21) was happy they found somewhere they loved. But when I went to see the house I disliked some things about it.

My biggest issue was the fact there’s only one bathroom and it’s downstairs while all the bedrooms are upstairs. It’s not a small house either. So if you wake up and need the bathroom or something in the middle of the night you would need to race downstairs and you have these long hallways that you’d also need to walk as well. I just really don’t like that and I couldn’t live in a house like that. Or stay there honestly. Especially when their guest room is set up at the end of the upstairs hallway so it would be a huge pain to need the bathroom. Other stuff is minor and small and down to a personal taste thing (so is the first one kinda and what you can live with). My sister wanted to hear what people thought of the house and we all gave some opinions. I said what I liked about it and left it there. But my sister said I didn’t seem to love the house and she wanted to know why.

She asked me a bunch of times even though I said no. Then I warned her she might not like what I had to say and eventually I gave in told her everything I didn’t like and that overall I didn’t like the house but that it was a me thing. That it wouldn’t ever be my dream house. My sister got annoyed and asked me if I’d really pass up an amazing house like that with all that space over a bathroom and the other small stuff. I told her I could never live in it like that and I don’t like the only bathroom being downstairs and that would be a huge deal breaker for me. She spent months trying to show me how great her house is after that and I told her I was so glad she liked it. But she wanted me to like it. She wanted me to see why it’s great and stop thinking the downstairs bathroom is a big deal.

Now she wants me to stay there for the summer. She wants her chance to prove I could love a house like hers. I refused and I told her I would not want to stay in a place where my room would be so far from the only bathroom in the house. But I admitted to our brother that I really didn’t want to stay there and listen to her trying to change my mind all summer. That maybe I would have stayed one or two nights but then I gave in and told her the truth. Then I found out he feels the same way as me. But they were never as close so she never picked up on his feelings about it. AITA?”

