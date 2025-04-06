‘They go straight to corporate.’ – A Subway Worker Told A Customer Not To Tip Because Employees Don’t Get The Money
by Matthew Gilligan
This is so lame!
A woman named Tey posted a video on TikTok and talked about the interesting/depressing fact she learned after a recent visit to a Subway restaurant.
Tey told viewers, “I got to the checkout. I personally worked in the service industry, so I always leave a tip. I filled it out to be like 20%.”
But the Subway employee told her not to leave a tip.
Tey said, “He told me they don’t even get it. They go straight to corporate.”
She added, “That is so trashy. I’ve been a loyal customer for several years. That’s such a turn off. I will probably never return.”
Tey continued, “Do better, Subway, or you’re about to get canceled.”
Take a look at the video.
@teytey0512
What’s up with this @Subway ? #boycott #fypシ #subway
Here’s what viewers had to say.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this person shared their thoughts.
Well, this is a bummer…
