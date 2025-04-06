‘They go straight to corporate.’ – A Subway Worker Told A Customer Not To Tip Because Employees Don’t Get The Money

This is so lame!

A woman named Tey posted a video on TikTok and talked about the interesting/depressing fact she learned after a recent visit to a Subway restaurant.

Tey told viewers, “I got to the checkout. I personally worked in the service industry, so I always leave a tip. I filled it out to be like 20%.”

But the Subway employee told her not to leave a tip.

Tey said, “He told me they don’t even get it. They go straight to corporate.”

She added, “That is so trashy. I’ve been a loyal customer for several years. That’s such a turn off. I will probably never return.”

Tey continued, “Do better, Subway, or you’re about to get canceled.”

