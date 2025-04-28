Dinner Host Had To Switch The Time Of Their BBQ To Avoid Their Friend’s Nightmare Kid, And Now He’s Mad About It

When you reach a certain age, some of your friends start having kids, which can complicate things socially.

AITA for switching BBQ time to avoid a tiny tyrant? I love cooking and every now and then I invite my friends over, throw something tasty together, and we all hang out.

Heck yeah, sounds like a good time.

This past weekend, the weather was perfect, so we all wanted to do a BBQ. Well, I decided to move the time from midday to the evening. Because one of my friends always brings his 6-year-old, and I physically, emotionally, and spiritually cannot handle this child.

This is no ordinary kid, you see.

I usually don’t have a problem with kids, but this one? This one is different. This one is cruel to animals. My friend had to rehome his own cat because his kid wouldn’t stop hitting it. And my friend? Does nothing. Acts like bringing his kid to social gatherings is a babysitting break for him. Even though there are only dudes and no other children. And heaven forbid you mention the kid’s behavior. Then you get the whole “You don’t have kids, so you wouldn’t understand” speech.

Well that’s a flag that’s every shade of red.

Well, I do have a dog. A rescue, who’s sweet but shy, and definitely not a fan of loud noises or children. So when I host, I want it to be a safe space for my dog. So I moved the BBQ to the evening. My friend got mad, because he couldn’t come because over some bedtime drama with his kid.

And now, the aftermath.

He thinks I’m excluding him. And okay, yes. I am. I’m excluding his demon spawn for the safety of my dog and the sanity of everyone else.

Let’s see what the comments have cooked up:

Seriously, this is like, the classic sign of someone who will become violent toward people if left untreated.

It’s for the kid’s protection too, in the end.

There are kid-free events, and there are kid-friendly events. There’s no room for a “just one kid” event.

I hope that kid gets the help he needs.

Seriously.

