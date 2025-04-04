‘They just lost $2.9 billion.’ – Car Rental Industry Is Competitive And Is Struggling Thanks To A Bad Move A Few Years Back

Hertz is one of the largest and best-known rental car companies in the world.

In recent years, they have been having some trouble, and the solution they tried to implement seems to have backfired, so this TikToker made a video about it.

He starts off the video by saying, “Listen to how cooked Hertz is.”

Wow, that’s a pretty bold beginning; let’s see what happened.

He continues on to say, “They just lost $2.9 billion because of all the Teslas they bought a couple of years ago. This was supposed to be a huge plus for the company, but there was always a problem with this decision.”

Wow, that is a huge amount of money they lost.

The TikToker explains what the issue was. “There was a big problem right from the very start. Car renters, they weren’t ready for electric cars. They had to worry about where they were going to charge their car, longer refuel times, range anxiety, all these things led to these cars just rotting on rental lots.”

I can understand that. I wouldn’t want to worry about dealing with an EV when I’m traveling.

He wraps up the video saying, “Hertz went too deep too fast and now gotta suffer.”

Apparently it was a big bet made by Hertz and it really isn’t paying off.

Honestly, it does seem like a dumb decision to push to EVs for rentals since that is not where they really shine.

This person says he worked in car rentals and no customers want to rent EVs.

This commenter says EVs are terrible for rental cars.

Apparently Hertz has been struggling for a while.

I wouldn’t want to rent an EV for long trips.

