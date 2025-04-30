Husband Offered To Share Their Late Wife’s Magazine Collection, But When A Coworker Accepted The Offer, She Ended Up Getting More Than She Bargained For

People tend to overestimate their capacity when they’re offered something for free.

One woman accepted a coworker’s late wife’s stash of knitting magazines, but she wasn’t quite expecting the sheer volume of her extensive collection!

Read on for the full story!

You want magazines? OK, here’s some magazines! When my second wife passed away, she left a LOT of magazines. This included a lot of knitting magazines.

They knew exactly someone who might be interested in them.

I had a co-worker who loved to knit, so this conversation ensued: Me: (late wife) had a ton of knitting magazines. You want some?

She was eager to accept.

Her, eagerly: YES! Me: How many do you want? Her: ALL OF THEM!

They try to warn her what she’s getting into, but she insisted.

Me: Um, she had a LOT; are you sure… Her: ALL OF THEM! Me: Okay…

Then the boxes started piling up.

So over the next couple of weeks I gave her box after 35-pound box of knitting magazines. As I was giving her the 10th box:

Finally she threw her hands up in defeat.

Her: Thanks, but, um, I think that’s enough, I don’t need any more after this. Me: But you said… Her: No, really, that’s enough!

She should have listened when they first tried to warn her!

What did Reddit make of this amusing story?

One woman’s world-class stash became another’s storage crisis!

She bit off a little more than she could knit with this one!

