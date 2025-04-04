‘They stay in your system for months. It’s worse than sugar.’ – It Isn’t Easy To Understand Which Foods Are Actually Good For You, Especially When It Comes To Seed Oils

If you are looking to eat healthy, Whole Foods is a great place to visit.

This TikToker, however, has some complaints about how they make the foods available in their ‘hot bar’ so he and his doctor daughter made a video about it.

The video starts out by explaining exactly what they are doing.

He says, “My daughter, Dr Olivia, and I, we’re going to eat at this healthy Whole Foods, at their hot bar.”

The video then pans to show a bunch of different food items at this location, all of which look quite delicious.

After she comments that she is starving, he asks her how she thinks this will work out, to which she replies, “Probably not well.”

She then goes on to say, “Guys, we rate ingredients. It’s important to read the labels. Identifying specifically bad oils.”

She then asks her father, “Dr. Pompa, why do we avoid bad oils?”

I keep hearing about bad seed oils; let’s see what is wrong with them.

As he is pointing out the oils in the ingredient list for each of the food options at the hot bar, he says, “They stay in your system for months. It’s worse than sugar. I’m telling you, these rancid oils go right into your cells, muck up your cells, and that affects your hormones, affects how you feel.”

Wow, that is kind of scary. Especially with the fact that the oils are in just about everything we eat.

He then pulls out a little ‘cheat card’ that they give away to people and says, “Here’s all the bad ones to avoid, and here’s the good ones. It makes it easier.”

I can see how that would be helpful for people trying to avoid seed oils.

I’m guessing that they didn’t end up eating at this Whole Foods.

Check out the full video to see exactly what they did.

You can see the video here:

Read through the comments as well:

This person says that everything is fine in moderation.

Here is someone who only eats avocado oils.

This person wants to know what the good oils are.

It can be so complicated to eat healthy.

