‘Your bank account is at risk.’ – Car Owner Said People Should Never Use Debit Cards To Fill Up Their Vehicles

Is it safe to use your debit card when you pay for gas at a pump?

According to a TikTokker named Steve, the answer is NO.

He posted a video on the social media platform and shared why he thinks it’s a dangerous idea.

Steve said, “In the event that someone clones your debit card, steals your card, puts a skimmer on a gas station pump, your bank account is at risk.”

Steve added, “Only use your credit card for all your charges. Lunch, groceries, everything you buy, put it onto a credit card.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTok user didn’t hold back.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This guy has pretty strong feelings about this!

Maybe he’s not wrong, though.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁