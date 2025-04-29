April 29, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘Your bank account is at risk.’ – Car Owner Said People Should Never Use Debit Cards To Fill Up Their Vehicles

Is it safe to use your debit card when you pay for gas at a pump?

According to a TikTokker named Steve, the answer is NO.

He posted a video on the social media platform and shared why he thinks it’s a dangerous idea.

Steve said, “In the event that someone clones your debit card, steals your card, puts a skimmer on a gas station pump, your bank account is at risk.”

Steve added, “Only use your credit card for all your charges. Lunch, groceries, everything you buy, put it onto a credit card.”

Check out the video.

It’s simple. Stop using a debit card.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This guy has pretty strong feelings about this!

Maybe he’s not wrong, though.

