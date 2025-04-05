Computer Engineer Was Asked To Do An Upgrade For Free, But Instead Of Giving It His Best He Frankensteined A Monster And Got His Payback

Everyone knows the feeling of being asked to produce something from nothing.

In this story, an engineer made the impossible happen… and waited for the other shoe to drop.

Let’s process this CPU tale…

Just something to make it better I used to be the systems admin/engineer/everything at a company of ~300 people. Most of them were remote sales people with laptops, and most of the sales people had unpaid interns in this training program that, to me, seemed like purgatory.

Yep, sounds like an unpaid internship.

The interns were provisioned with any computer that I could cobble together. Part of the program was getting the commissions enough to earn an office and a computer (seemed stupid to me, but not my policies). These things were mid grade Dell workstations that when they were new, and had long surpassed their useful life cycle.

Some things never die. Computers? Die.

The president, the co-owner, the VP, HR, and my leadership will not allow new equipment allocation to the interns under any circumstances. Not even $10 keyboards that come with new computers. It has to be decommed from an employee or sales rep to get into the hands of the interns.

Cheapskates.

Well, another quirk about this company is that your service priority was determined by your performance in sales. Which meant that mentors would advocate for their interns and there was constant squabbling over who got less crappy equipment and nearly every sales rep was a self-important jerk.

Sounds like a great work environment.

Not.

One rep was having a particularly good year and one of his interns had one of the better crap boxes, but complained about it constantly. I already pool RAM and swap processors whenever possible. So this rep, (we’ll call him John) calls me into his office every week or so to disparage me because I’m the one responsible for his intern being held back. (Note that the reps are allowed to pay for gear for interns if they want to pay for it, but they NEVER do.)

Cheapskates x 2.

Eventually the company VP (a self-important jerk that the president liked but failed utterly as a salesperson) calls me into his office to discuss my attitude. I’m extremely professional at work and took the beating. VP knew the situation but took John’s side and ordered me to improve the situation in some way. Do something, anything, to “enable the success of the intern. Make sacrifices if you have to.” Fine.

This sounds like the beginning of some malicious compliance…

I had an off-brand computer case in my office that was gathering dust. It was there when I started and I had no idea where it came from. Over the weekend I transplanted everything in the intern’s workstation to the computer case.

Weekend warrior… sort of.

Since it was coming from a Dell workstation I had to remove all the slides and parts that make the thing easy to service, but I made it fit. It was a rush job, and a monstrosity, and I got to bill time for it.

Frankenstein’s Monster Dell.

I had to fashion a metal shim to cover the holes that the mainboard didn’t extend to. But it worked. Same insides. Oh, and because it was such a mess I had to leave a stick of RAM out since it wouldn’t fit. Oh, and I “accidentally” dropped the processor that I didn’t need to remove and had to put in another processor from another machine that was slightly slower. Carefully removed the Windows sticker from the old case and put it on the new case, too.

Details matter, hehe.

Got into work early on Monday and plugged it in. A few hours later I got called down to John’s office and figured I was in for it. The thing was even crappier than before but in a different (not better) container.

Uh-oh…

Intern was beaming, John was beaming, VP was beaming. They thanked me for my hard work and gave me a $5 gift card to a coffee shop.

I mean, coffee costs more than $5 these days, but take the win I guess.

Let’s see what the comments say.

Someone else points out the meager bonus.

One person says, why not be more (passive) aggressive?

Another person says, milk that “upgrade” for all its worth.

This user had hoped for a happier ending for the intern.

Another person says, placebo effect is real!

This engineer engineered his way to some smug satisfaction.

At least he had that to go with his coffee.

