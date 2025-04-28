‘No one greeted us, helped us, or even acknowledged our presence.’ – Furniture Store Customers Got Bad Service At The Store, So They Took Their Business To Lovesac

I’m the kind of person who likes to be left alone when I’m shopping for everything, but I guess some folks are different.

In this viral TikTok video, a woman explained why she and her partner got fed up at a high-end furniture store and decided it was time to take their business elsewhere.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Walked into Arhaus prepared to spend 20k on a couch. No one greeted us, helped us, or even acknowledged our presence.”

The video cut to another store and the text overlay then read, “So we took our business to Lovesac instead.”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “When my family and I walk into Arhaus ready to slap down 20K on a leather couch and not a single soul can be bothered to grunt a ‘hello’? That’s a hard pass.”

She added, “Understaffed or just too snooty to clock us in our East Texas “lived-in” clothing vibe?”

Here’s the video.

@the.funny.nurse Listen, I’m not one to publicly flog a business… humans have shitty days, I get it, and I’m not out here scribbling Yelp rants like some keyboard warrior. But when my family and I walk into Arhaus ready to slap down 20K on a leather couch and not a single soul can be bothered to grunt a ‘hello’? That’s a hard pass. Multimillion-dollar company, my ass… understaffed or just too snooty to clock us in our East Texas “lived-in” clothing vibe? Don’t know, don’t care. We’re not begging for your attention. So we headed out and landed at Lovesac instead… scooped up a Sactional with the StealthTech Sound + Charge magic. Let me tell you, it’s a game-changer: surround sound thumping and my phone juicing up while we sprawl out. Had my heart set on Arhaus leather, but I’m not even mad… this thing’s a beast, and I’m living for it. Point is, as consumers, we’re not stuck kissing anyone’s ring. Companies want our cash? Step it up. We’ve got options, and I’m damn glad we used ‘em. #arhaus #lovesac #lovesacstealthtech #lovesacsactional #lovesaccouch @Arhaus @Lovesac #interiordesign #couch #husbandwife #shopping ♬ ACDC Beegees mashup – Kimmieahug

The TikTokker posted a video and gave more detail about what happened.

Take a look…

@the.funny.nurse Replying to @S my initial video was like 7 seconds and had no context so I get the confusion. Hope this clears it up. ♬ original sound – Jin-Jin

TikTok users shared their thoughts.

I guess some salesperson lost out on a big sale…

Too bad for them.

