Woman Wanted To Get Back At Her Ex-Boyfriend In A Harmless Way, But He Didn’t Expect Her Kind Approach

Most people have wanted to get back at an evil ex.

In this story, a couple of friends get the *sweetest* revenge possible.

Just a little prank I pulled one of the best/ silliest pranks on my ex.

Me and my friend were thinking of the best way to get back at him. There were the obvious ones, like getting with his friends or telling his mum all the bad stuff he did to me. But I wanted to do something little that would get back at him.

What I did was harmless, as I didn’t want to start any more drama but just wanted to mess with him. We came up with an idea to leave little gifts at his front door. We went to the shop and looked for the strangest thing to leave there and spotted crumpets, they are delicious but definitely not something you would expect at your door.

We would go there a few times a week and spread then with butter and just leave them there. I knew he had cameras but I knew a good blind spot we would throw them from. This continued for weeks and he was actually going insane.

He would post online asking if anyone knew about it or who did it. Eventually our mutual friends were all laughing about it with no idea it was us. We had to stop since we almost got caught once and we thought we might as well leave it before it got too far. But I enjoyed it while it lasted. To this day he has no idea it was me.

