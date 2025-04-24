This Homeowner Warned Viewers About Buying Mobile Homes From A Specific Company. – ‘Please, please, please do not buy Clayton.

I guess buying some modular homes isn’t a good idea…

A woman named Amie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she isn’t happy with the pre-fabricated dwelling she bought from a company called Clayton Homes.

Amie said, “If you are considering getting a mobile home, please, please, please do not buy Clayton.”

The video showed water leaking onto her stove and Amie said it happens every time there is heavy rain.

Amie also said that the company “fixed” the problem three times already.

Amie said that she has to turn off the power to her stove when there’s heavy rain to avoid an electrical fire.

In the caption, she wrote, “Don’t purchase a Clayton home, 2 years in this nightmare…”

Amie posted a follow-up video and said she’s hoping to move out in the next month or two.

This doesn’t look like a good investment!

Take heed, friends.

