‘This is recorded for quality assurance.’ – It Seems So Obvious In Retrospect, But Most People Didn’t Think About This When Calling Customer Service

We’re so used to being listened in on by our devices, and yet there’s one time we probably don’t think about being recorded.

And it’s right after being told that we ARE.

Just listen to what TikTok user @alliebabie had to point out about customer service calls:

“When you hear the message, ‘this is recorded for quality assurance,'” she says,

“That’s for when you’re on hold, too.”

“So, like, if you’re on hold with a company, and it’s playing the little hold music, the company can hear that too, in the recording.”

Of course, there’s a risk to muting yourself:

How much have you spilled to a stranger without knowing it?

”

By the time you pick up, they know full well how mad you are.

Oh well!

Your call is very VERY important to them.

Please do not hang up.

