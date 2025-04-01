Husband Felt Betrayed That His Wife Had Been Cheating On Him On Monopoly For Years, But She Said He Was Overreacting

Some couples take game night really seriously.

This man discovered his wife had been cheating on him… in Monopoly.

So he felt betrayed.

But his wife thinks he’s overreacting.

AITAH for strongly considering divorce after I found out that my wife has cheated for years and doesn’t feel sorry? I (29M) and my wife (27M) have been married for around 8 years now. Up until now, we’ve been really happy and had 3 amazing kids. Unfortunately, I’ve recently discovered that she’s been dishonest with me for years, but I was too oblivious to see it.

Yesterday, I managed to catch her in the act. When I found out that she’s been hiding wads of $500 Monopoly bucks in her pocket. It slipped out and left an audible thud when it hit the ground. I was confused at first, but then it dawned on me. She’s been discreetly slipping them into her account when I wasn’t looking.

I felt disbelief and then became outraged. I immediately confronted her. She swore up and down that it wasn’t what it looked like. But when I pushed hard on her to drop the act, she confessed. She’s been cheating against me in Monopoly for years.

She was using weighted dice and taking more than $200 when passing GO. She was sneaking in extra houses on her properties when I wasn’t looking. She even had her friends cover for her on our game nights. They were laughing behind my back while I inevitably went bankrupt. Understandably, I collapsed to my knees and sobbed profusely when she was done.

I felt betrayed. Her response? She giggled at me and claimed that it was “only a game.” She said that I was overreacting. I’m appalled that she’s gaslit me for years and is now acting like I’m the problem.

She swears that she won’t cheat in Monopoly again. But I feel like the damage has been done. WIBTAH if I served her divorce papers?

It’s only a game!

