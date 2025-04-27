April 27, 2025 at 4:48 am

Mechanic Wasn’t Prepared For The Nearly $50,000 Price Tag Of A Tool At An Auto Repair Store

Wait a second…

What the heck is going on here?!?!

A mechanic named Dylan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the surprise he got when he went to a Snap-On store to buy a tool.

Dylan was shopping for a socket at the store and he couldn’t believe how much the online price read for the part.

The mechanic showed the employee the price and the worker said, What the ****? Says list price is…what the ****, man?”

Dylan said, “I like the sound of that. What kind of deal can you make me?”

“Bro, what the hell?. I’m taking a picture of this right now and sending this to my customer service and say, ‘What the **** is going on?’”

After Dylan asked the worker what the price was, the worker replied, “Well, if you were worried about yesterday’s payment, it says it’s $49,848.”

Dylan jokingly asked what the man could get the price down to and the employee joked, “I can come down to $48,000.”

This was obviously some kind of error…good grief!

Check out the video.

When we price checked some sockets and the snap on guy couldn’t believe how much they cost! #cartok #tiktokautocampaign #snapon #expensive

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user was shocked.

Well, this sure is fishy…

What a load of cash!

