Sibling Wanted To Be Called By Their Real Name And Not Their Nickname, But Their Sister And Friends Refused Because It’s Too Long

AITAH for wanting to be called my real name I have a generally uncommon name, and it’s quite long. So early on in my life, I was given a nickname. It is just a shorter version of my real name.

This person now prefers to be called by their real name.

Recently, I realized I hadn’t been called by my real name in years by my family. Now that I’m an adult, I prefer to be called by my real name, so I tried to ask my parents and sister to use my real name. My parents didn’t mind at all.

Their sister protested.

But now, my sister is mad at me because I’m expecting her to say my name when she refers to me. She said, “It’s so long. It will just be wasting my time.”

She told all their friends who took her side.

And then, she wound up telling our friend group about this. They kind of took her side. They told me that my name is too long and complicated and that I can’t expect her to say it all the time. And now, I don’t really know if I’m in the wrong or not.

If anyone, the sister should be mad at their parents for giving her such a long name.

Names are important, and people should respect your preference.

