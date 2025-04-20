Greedy Bank Started Tacking On Extra Fees, So They Decided To Pay Their Mortgage In Change And Cost The Bank $8,000

Folks, if you ever want to know how malicious compliance can be glorious, look no further than this story.

Because the person who wrote it totally nailed it!

Read on to get all the details below!

I cost Bank of America ~$8,000 legally. “I’ve been in the mortgage and related businesses for over 30 years, I know it very well. I’ve never like Bank of America especially their servicing division. This story happened a few years ago (just found out about this group). I refinanced my mortgage through a mortgage broker and, to my aggravation, they sold the servicing rights to Bank of America (the entity that owns your loan is usually different than one that you pay to service the loan).

They weren’t happy about this.

I was miffed. I estimated that a Bank of America paid ~$5k to service my loan as most folks at the time expect loans to stay on the books at least three years. Another little fact: Mortgage services are paid 0.25% (fixed)-0.375% (Adjustable) of your outstanding loan balance per year (it comes out of the interest you pay to the bank. If you want to know how much you servicer got any particular month using the formula ServicePay = Current Loan Balance * (0.25%/12) ) About two months after the servicing switched, BoA announced they’d be charging a $5 fee for the convenience to pay the mortgage online. Truly an unwarranted money grab. I’m blessed that I can put a little extra towards my mortgage payment every month. So the following month, I took out my mortgage payment plus $400 in quarter from my local bank.

Here you go!

I then went to my local Bank of America branch, and handed them my mortgage payment in quarters and repayment stub. I asked for a receipt of payment. I overpaid my mortgage to reduce the current balance and thereby reducing Bank of America’s fees. The nice branch manager said you can write a check, you don’t have to pay in coins. I said I could but I would charge a $9.5 0convenience fee for the stamp, my check, and ink used. The branch manager actually laughed and said ok. They counted the money and I got my receipt. Next month the charge was still there, so I went to another local Bank of America Branch which had gotten bad reviews on Yelp due to a hostile bank manager. I did the same thing. The Branch manager said “Write a check. We don’t accept quarters.” I said shall I call the local state’s Banking Commissioner, the Consumer Financial Protection Board, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (US Top bank regulator) and say you won’t accept legal tender?

They weren’t backing down.

I asked to talk to the district manager. I was making a stink. After about 20 minutes, he grudgingly had the staff count the quarters and I got a receipt. I told the manager that I would be bringing dimes next time. The next month I brought dimes. He accepted them but glared at me the whole time.

Wouldn’t you know it?!?!

After that payment, Bank of America rescinded their convenience fee. The month after that I refinanced my mortgage at a lower rate. Bank of America only got roughly 6 months of fees for servicing they expected to last 3 years at minimum. Five years to be profitable. One of my proudest malicious compliance moments.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person chimed in.

This reader spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This is some seriously delightful malicious compliance!

I bet it felt so good.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.