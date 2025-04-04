Pregnant Mom Prepares Her Kids’ Food Before Going Back For Her Own, But When It’s All Gone Her Husband Says First Come, First Serve

It’s one of the perils of being a parent.

After plating up your kids’ food, feeding them, helping them to cut it up, and making sure they’ve got everything they need to enjoy their meal, your own food is often cold.

Nothing a quick blast in the microwave won’t fix, but sometimes you just long for something that’s fresh and hot from the grill.

So the mom in this story decided to mix things up a little, to cater for her kids but ensure that her food was hot too.

But she wasn’t prepared for her husband’s reaction.

Read on to find out why he was so unreasonable.

AITA when my husband says I can’t have dinner because I served family first? I am a 32 year old woman, and am six months pregnant. My husband made dinner this evening while I took care of some work around the house; he decided to grill out. There were more than enough burgers made, and I started getting my children’s food ready so it had time to cool down. My husband told me to get my own plate first, but I told him I’d rather not have my food get cold while the kids wanted their food.

Let’s find out how this family dinner deteriorated.

I finally grabbed a plate for myself after serving the kids and my husband said, “well now there’s no burgers for you because you wouldn’t listen.” I was so confused because there were more burgers on the pan. But he insisted that all of the burgers that were ‘ready’ were taken by him and the kids. I was already annoyed by the whole ‘because you wouldn’t listen’ comment, so we started arguing. I walked away since he claimed ‘there wasn’t food for me’ and didn’t want things to escalate in front of everyone.

Read on to find out what happened after she walked away.

He followed me to the other room and blamed me for ruining dinner. I asked why none of the burgers at the table were for me, and he kept repeating he told me to get my food first. I was getting sick of the fight and called him an ***, and he walked away and had dinner without me.

This whole situation threw her into a confused rumination.

Now I wonder if I should have just ignored his comment and got a burger from the tray. I also feel a little bad for walking away from the family dinner, especially since I am hungry. But I’m more mad and hurt that he started talking to me like I was a child. And even if there weren’t enough burgers (which isn’t true), why wouldn’t he offer me his? It seems like he was looking for a fight. But maybe I’m the one over analyzing things and I should just grow up and eat dinner on my own and at least apologize for calling him names. AITA?

This whole situation, on the surface at least, seems ridiculous.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that her husband was being childish.

While others called out the problematic nature of his behavior.

And this Redditor was furious on the woman’s behalf.

Her husband’s behavior is childish at best – and quite likely some cocktail of manipulative, controlling, and abusive.

She doesn’t deserve this.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.