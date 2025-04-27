Target Worker Wasn’t Happy With the Raise He Got After Devoting A Year To The Company. – ‘A 50-cent raise?!?’

Jeez, talk about a serious letdown.

A Target worker named Ace posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how unhappy he was with the raise he got after working at a Target store for a year.

The video shows Ace performing different tasks at his job and a voiceover can be heard yelling, “What the hell in LeBron James is a 50-cent raise?!?!”

He added, “We are already getting pocket change. We are getting loose change. We’re getting [stuff] that you find underneath your car. Like oh my God, 10 cents.”

Ace told viewers that one of his co-workers quit after getting a five-cent raise.

He added, “Girl, I’m right behind you. Indeed, here I come. LinkedIn, here I come.”

Ace ended his video by saying, “Comment down below y’all raises because I’m gonna crash out.”

Check out the video.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual has been there…

And this TikTokker spoke up.

I think it’s time for this fella to find a new job…

They certainly don’t appreciate him.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!