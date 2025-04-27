Target Worker Wasn’t Happy With the Raise He Got After Devoting A Year To The Company. – ‘A 50-cent raise?!?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Jeez, talk about a serious letdown.
A Target worker named Ace posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how unhappy he was with the raise he got after working at a Target store for a year.
The video shows Ace performing different tasks at his job and a voiceover can be heard yelling, “What the hell in LeBron James is a 50-cent raise?!?!”
He added, “We are already getting pocket change. We are getting loose change. We’re getting [stuff] that you find underneath your car. Like oh my God, 10 cents.”
Ace told viewers that one of his co-workers quit after getting a five-cent raise.
He added, “Girl, I’m right behind you. Indeed, here I come. LinkedIn, here I come.”
Ace ended his video by saying, “Comment down below y’all raises because I’m gonna crash out.”
Check out the video.
@_motionace
I think it’s time for this fella to find a new job…
They certainly don’t appreciate him.
