April 27, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Target Worker Wasn’t Happy With the Raise He Got After Devoting A Year To The Company. – ‘A 50-cent raise?!?’

by Matthew Gilligan

man working at target

TikTok/@_motionac

Jeez, talk about a serious letdown.

A Target worker named Ace posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how unhappy he was with the raise he got after working at a Target store for a year.

young man loading boxes

TikTok/@_motionac

The video shows Ace performing different tasks at his job and a voiceover can be heard yelling, “What the hell in LeBron James is a 50-cent raise?!?!”

He added, “We are already getting pocket change. We are getting loose change. We’re getting [stuff] that you find underneath your car. Like oh my God, 10 cents.”

man loading shelves in a store

TikTok/@_motionac

Ace told viewers that one of his co-workers quit after getting a five-cent raise.

He added, “Girl, I’m right behind you. Indeed, here I come. LinkedIn, here I come.”

Ace ended his video by saying, “Comment down below y’all raises because I’m gonna crash out.”

man working at a target store

TikTok/@_motionac

Check out the video.

@_motionace

Target Raise #TargetEmployee #WorkAtTarget #targetraise

♬ WTHELLY – Rob49

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 10.25.05 AM Target Worker Wasnt Happy With the Raise He Got After Devoting A Year To The Company. A 50 cent raise?!?

Another individual has been there…

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 10.25.22 AM Target Worker Wasnt Happy With the Raise He Got After Devoting A Year To The Company. A 50 cent raise?!?

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 21 at 10.25.54 AM Target Worker Wasnt Happy With the Raise He Got After Devoting A Year To The Company. A 50 cent raise?!?

I think it’s time for this fella to find a new job…

They certainly don’t appreciate him.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter