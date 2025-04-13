If you’re in a car accident and the insurance company sends you a settlement check, should the check be deposited in your account even if you’re not the person who pays for the insurance?

In today’s story, one teenage boy’s mom and stepdad are trying to convince him that they should get the settlement check because they pay for the insurance.

He’s not buying it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for depositing a check in my name into my bank account instead of my mom’s account? I (19M) recently got a settlement check from a car accident that me and my mom (40F) were in a year or so ago. I was uninjured but my mom sustained some minor injured that gave her back pain but that’s unrelated to this story The real issue started when the insurance company settled and recently sent us our settlement checks, one in my name for 10k and one for her for 24k. We received these checks recently and everything was fine until I was talking about putting the check in my account, seeing as it’s legally my money.

His mom and stepdad want him to give them the money.

So when we went to the bank and cashed the checks, I told them to put the money into my savings account. Since then, my mom and stepdad have been extremely upset with me as they told me to deposit it into their account instead. For some more context, I’d been living with my dad because my mom kicked me out for unrelated reason and after 5 months of being away, my mom and stepdad let me back into their home with them and my sister. But it’s barely been 5 days and they’re already threatening to kick me out again because I didn’t deposit the check into their account despite it being in my name.

They’re trying to convince him to give them the money.

I’ve tried talking to them but my mom’s been giving me very short answers with no reasoning as to why I should deposit the money into her account and has given me the silent treatment since a recent talk. My stepdad has taken a much different approach and has done everything from begging me, guilt tripping me and even just insulting me. Saying I’m immoral, stealing, not being fair, etc, all in an attempt to make me give them the money because he claims I don’t deserve it for not paying the insurance. My mom’s reasoning is mostly about saying how I’d blow through it all because I’m not good with money. I will admit this is somewhat true, but I can make the distinction this is much different that a few hundred bucks and I’m almost scared to spend this money on anything not useful or necessary. If I do spend it, I’d make a plan or have a really good reason for what I spend it on and not spend it on junk. My mostly likely plan is to get a half decent used car (I don’t have one at the moment) and an emergency fund.

He’s worried they’re going to throw him out.

Now I’m afraid I’m going to be kicked out again not even a week after I’m back, and even worst, that they’re going to go through with them throwing all my stuff out on the curb as I’d have no real place to fit it all at my dads (he lives in a much smaller place than my mom). I’m stuck and I don’t have many options. They refuse to hear my reasoning and are threatening on throwing me and my stuff out because of this.

He doesn’t want to give them the money.

My dad doesn’t have the space for me, and I can’t move out cause I can’t pay the rent prices in the city. I don’t want to give them the money because, considering some of the things my stepdad has said, I’ll never see it again once I do. And I believe this money will allow me to make the next step in my life and make some real changes with it. Am I the jerk?

It’s his money. He shouldn’t give it to his mom and stepdad.

It does sound like his options are limited though as far as where to live.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has for him.

This person has a good theory about why his mom let him move back in.

His mom is trying to steal his money.

He needs to find another place to live.

The money is his.

This is a good point.

This is a very good suggestion!

He needs to move back in with his dad.

Mom has lost her parenting privileges for now.

