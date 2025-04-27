Walmart Customer Got A Beautiful, Custom Cupcake Bouquet For Just $20, But Everybody Thinks She Paid $200

When buying custom cakes, the price can be very high, depending on where you go.

This TikToker, however, found that she can get a fun-looking cupcake display for a very affordable price at Walmart.

She went to Walmart and took a video of her cupcake cake, which was very cute.

She says, “This is what $20 got me from Walmart.”

When she said it though, it sounded like she kind of said, “This is what $200 got me from Walmart.” Which is part of what got this video so much attention. The people in the comments were quite confused.

I’m not sure if she has an accent or what, but it is hard to tell what she actually said.

Then she opens up the box and says, “A flower bouquet made out of cupcakes.”

Honestly, it almost looks like it could be $200 because it is very pretty.

Once she shows the cupcakes from a few angles, she ends the video. It always surprises me that Walmart and other similar stores do such a great job on cakes.

Check out the full video to see how good it looks, and to try to figure out if she said $20 or $200.

She does clarify in the comments below, so don’t forget to scroll down after watching the video.

Here are some of the top comments.

This person asks what she said, and the TikToker clarifies that it was $20.

Here is a commenter laughing at the whole situation.

This person wonders why she said it like that.

$20 or $200, those cupcakes look delicious.

And that’s what matters.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!