Union Worker Was Called To Fix A Problem On Their Day Off, But They Got A Nice Payday For A Few Minutes Of Work

I’ve never understood all the anti-union sentiment out there, and this story is another prime example of why being a union member can be a HUGE benefit to anyone’s life.

Calling me on a day off? *cha-ching* “This happened well over a year ago. As a unionized employee I get every 3rd Friday off. On my day off, I am playing some video games and get a text from the boss. “I know it’s your day off but…” Whatever, that’s easy to ignore. But then I get a second text. And after I ignore that I get a call. Boss: “I know it’s your day off but our phones are down!” Me: “No worries, I’ll handle it!” We hang up and I call our phone provider. I’m the IT and the contact there, and this isn’t my first call ever to them so I literally have their service department saved in my phone.

No sweat!

I call, I register the problem, and they say they’ll look in to it. I provide them my boss’ name and extension, and to call him when it’s fixed. I then call my boss back and let him know that they’ll call him ASAP. But now for the malicious compliance bit. Our contract stipulates a minimum call in of 4 hours, meaning that you cannot pay me less than 4 hours for a day (unless it is by my own choosing). If you call me in for an hour and send me home, I get 4 hours of pay. But wait, there’s more! We also have an overtime clause that pays OT at 150%. And lastly, we have a clause that says all OT must be approved by the boss, or else it is 1:1 TOIL (Time off in lieu, which you can take at a 1:1 ration. I.E.: if I decide that the weekend is a good time for server updates, I don’t need to ask for approval BUT my 2 hours of work only translate to 2 hours of paid time off elsewhere.)

Not bad!

Combine all this in one delightful batch and you get: a 10 minute call that results in 6 hours of banked time off. I went right back to my video games, filled out my time sheet the week after, and said “I know it’s your day off, but” is implied consent for overtime. Minimum callout of 4 hours at 150% is 6 hours. Almost an entire day off with pay in exchange for a 10 minute call? ThankYouVeryMuch! Bonus: guess who has two thumbs and has since then never been called on his day off? This unionized guy! (Hint: get unionized. Fight back.)”

Not bad for a couple minutes of work!

For once.

