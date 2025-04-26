She Didn’t Like The Nickname Her Mother-in-Law Chose, But Even Her Husband Refused To Intervene After She Asked Him To

Most new grandparents are too excited to have their first grandchild.

AITAH for not letting my MIL pick her pet name as a new grandma My husband (33M) and I (36F) are expecting our first and only son soon. Since I was little, I have referred to my mom as “Meemee”. At lunch, we shared the news of our pregnancy. My MIL stated that she wanted to be called “Meimee.”

I sheepishly and a bit embarrassed mentioned that it is too similar to what I call my mom. But she refused to accept that I’d like her to choose a different name. She has now shared this nickname with all family members. And she even signed Christmas presents like that.

It might be all the pregnancy hormones, but it’s really hurtful. I’ve talked about this with my husband. And he refuses to have a conversation with her about this because it’d be too hard. Am I the jerk for feeling this way?

You don’t pick your own nickname.

The kids will pick it.

