Her Friend Showed Up With A Dog, But The Friend Couldn’t Believe It When She Was Asked To Leave

AITA for not letting my friend stay at my place after she showed up uninvited with her dog? “I (24F) have a pretty small apartment—two bedrooms, one bathroom, and not a lot of space. I love my place, but it’s definitely cozy.

Recently, my friend Lara (25F) called me and said she was coming to town for a couple of days and asked if she could stay at my place. We’re close, so I said yes, no problem—but here’s the kicker: she showed up with her dog and didn’t mention it beforehand. Now, I love animals, but my apartment is not pet-friendly, and I’m allergic to dogs. I’ve mentioned my allergies to her before, and she knows I’m not the biggest fan of having pets in small spaces. When she arrived, I was polite and offered to help her find a nearby pet-friendly hotel, but she started insisting that I should just let her keep her dog at my place for the night. She said, “It’s just for a couple of days, can’t you just suck it up?”

I told her that I didn’t feel comfortable with her dog being there, especially since I would be miserable with my allergies and it’s really just too small for a dog to be running around. She got really upset, saying that I was being unreasonable and overreacting and that I was “ruining her trip.”

I ended up telling her she could either leave the dog in a kennel or find another place to stay. She left and didn’t speak to me for a couple of days. A few of my mutual friends think I should have been more accommodating, but I think I have a right to prioritize my health and comfort. AITA for not letting her stay with her dog?”

