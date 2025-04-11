Young Renter Has A Landlord Who’s A Little Too Available, But He Doesn’t Know How To Shake Them Off Without Losing Their Place

Landlords can get a bad rap. Mostly for being absentee misers with dollar signs for eyes.

But this story, we’ve got a different kind of bad landlord: one who’s always home.

Let’s see if this rent is worth the hassle.

AITA: Landlord is Very Involved I(27m) am introverted. I am very clean. I am not loud or troublesome. I always pay my rent on time and follow the rules. From my perspective, I would be a landlord’s dream.

I was gonna say, sounds like a dream tenant, right?

My landlord is constantly present when I am leaving or coming into my apartment, this is the case above 75% of the time.

Well, you can’t say he’s hands off, I guess.

In a friendly manner, he asks where I am going to, or where I am coming from. I am not always ready to talk. I want to take the garbage out, or get food, or basically live my life without question from anyone else. There are (ring) cameras that indicate “you are being recorded” whenever I leave or when I am arriving.

A little Big Brother, but we live in an age of technology.

I appreciate the concerted effort to be my friend; or care about my well being. However, I really do wish to be left alone and keep this relationship strictly professional.

Sounds like the landlord might have other ideas.

I inquired about his interest and he just said he was curious, and trying to be helpful. I may have been mistaken, but my attitude towards him had been, “I have a lot to do, I am an adult so I’m on my way.” This has seemed to be taken angrily from his perspective.

AITA?

This is definitely a different kind of landlord woe.

What does our comments section think?

This person says it’s an opportunity to do something for the bit.

Someone else says, maybe this is somebody’s good neighbor but not yours.

Another user thinks it’s a good time to set boundaries.

This poster says pull a Truman Show: “Good morning and in case I don’t see you…”

And this comment says, creep alert!

It’s nobody’s business when you want to go about your business.

Especially not someone you should only know in a professional manner.

