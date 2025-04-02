Truck Driver Kept Flashing His Lights And Honking At Their Car At Night, So They Sped Past Him And Left An Impression

Road rage is no joke… And neither is driving a truck.

But in this case, a man shares how he and his girlfriend made a truck driver regret annoying them while they were just trying to get home.

I personally think they were in the wrong here…

But let’s analyze the situation and give them the benefit of the doubt.

Truck Driver Wanted to Be a Jerk, So We Gave Him a Taste of His Own Medicine This happened last summer when my girlfriend and I were driving back from her sister’s house. It was a long drive, and since we left late at night, we ended up on the toll roads around 1 or 2 in the morning. At first, we noticed flashes of light in the distance and assumed it was heat lightning, since it was summer, so we didn’t think much of it.

It’s never good to “assume” things on the road, though.

A little while later, we got behind a semi-truck on a two-lane road.

When we switched lanes to pass him, everything seemed fine, until he moved behind us and started flashing his brights at us nonstop. That’s when we realized that the “heat lightning” we had been seeing was actually this guy flashing his brights at every car in front of him. On top of that, he started honking at us.

That annoyed them.

Stunned, we switched lanes to let him pass, and as we did, he flicked us off.

At that point, my girlfriend decided to stay behind him because she didn’t want to drive next to him. As we continue driving, he did the same thing to another car. After a few minutes, I joked that we should give him a taste of his own medicine.

They decided to try to annoy the truck driver like he had annoyed them.

My girlfriend said “YEAH!” and she started flashing her lights at him, honking, and then sped past him. I even flicked him off. By the time he realized what was happening, we were already far ahead. He tried to catch up, but his truck just didn’t have the speed.

The whole situation sounds weird.

We couldn’t stop laughing. We never figured out why he was doing it, but blinding people at night like that was just dumb and dangerous. He wasn’t trapped in traffic or anything, he was just being a jerk. So, in the end, we got our petty revenge and had a good laugh all the way home.

Maybe the truck driver just wanted to ensure everyone’s safety by suggesting cars keep their distance. We’ll never know.

Either way, there was no reason to endanger their lives just to annoy a stranger.

Risking it all for a laugh is one way to handle it, I guess.

