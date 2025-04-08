Two Friends Have Plans To Spend The Day Together, But When One Of The Friends Insists Another Friend Tag Along, The Other Decides Not To Go At All

Imagine looking forward to spending the whole day with one of your friends only to have the other friend decide to change all of your plans by inviting another friend along.

AITA for cancelling on a day out with my friend after she brought in someone else who would be excluded? This is one of those things where it eats at me all day even though I know I’m probably right. My friend (19F) and I (18F) have been planning a day out for a while, almost two weeks. It was meant to be on Saturday, we were meant to go get custom phone case designs and just enjoy each other’s company for a whole day.

Yesterday however, she told me she’s made a new friend (18F) recently and she wanted to bring her along. I didn’t even know them. I told her not to because I wanted the day to be just the two of us, also because I felt bad for potentially excluding the new girl from the custom phone case making since you had to have a pre-booking, and I didn’t know if there were spots left. She insisted it was fine and she can just tag along anyway because she didn’t have enough time any other day.

I thought it was weird, but I agreed on the term that I could get to know her before then, and if there were still free spots at the place, because that was the only way I’d be comfortable with it. She agreed. We did meet, she was sweet, but there were no spots left for the custom phone case design. Friend decided to veto everything we agreed to and insisted she come along either way without even telling her about the activity that she wouldn’t be in on.

I confronted her about this and she waved it off, telling me she’d be just fine and that it wasn’t serious. I did think it was quite serious, I didn’t like the fact that we were just going to make her stand there and watch. I decided to tell her that I wasn’t going if she didn’t say, and since we each paid for our own, I’d just cancel it and go myself some other time. She’s mad at me and even sent her boyfriend to text me about how it’s “not that srs bro” and I overreacted. I don’t regret it but it eats at me whether I’ve actually overreacted or not (I am quite the “snowflake”) so reddit, AITA?

