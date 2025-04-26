Motorcycle Riders Were Tailgating Him When He Was Driving Slowly Down A Hill, So He Let Them Pass And Led Them Into A Trap

Some people can be very impatient on the road.

This man was driving down a steep hill and maintaining a 25 mph speed.

Especially, after noticing there were cops around.

So, when two impatient bikers started tailgating and mocking him, he gave them exactly what they wanted.

Wanna pass? Fine by me. This story occurred several years ago. When I was working away from home for a week at a time. My gig was at a resort right on the beach. Yeah, tough, I know.

This man describes how tough it is to drive from the resort to the town.

The drive from the resort into town was about a mile long, all uphill. The first half of the drive was not too steep. But the second half was steep climb. With one lane in each direction.

Going back to the resort required driving downhill, with a 25mph speed limit.

When returning toward the resort, you have to go down the steep stretch. It was impossible to stay under the 25mph speed limit. It was much easier to coast down the hill. But you would be way over the speed limit when you got to the bottom. At the bottom of the steep part was a four-way stop.

He noticed a police car parked down the hill.

One evening, I was driving into town. I noticed a police car parked on the other side of the street, near the four-way stop. He had a his radar gun pointed backward to catch the speed of the cars coming down the hill. So, I made a mental note to be extra careful and stay under 25 on the way back.

Two guys on a motorcycle were tailgating him.

A few minutes later, on the return trip, I start down the steep decline. A motorcycle with two guys aboard pulled in behind me. They really didn’t like me continuously tapping my brakes and staying under 25. They weaved back and forth, honked, and flipped me off for going so slow.

He let them pass.

Cue malicious compliance. You want to pass? Fine. I pulled to the right as far as I could, and kept slowing down until they lost patience. They blasted past me, going through the gears in rapid succession. They were both flipping me the bird as they passed.

He saw that the motorcycle guys were pulled over by the cop.

They must have been going at least 60 mph by the time they reached the stop sign. By the time I reached them, they were pulled over to the side, off the bike. They were standing in the glow of the cops flashing lights. I gave them a friendly wave as I passed.

Sometimes, the slow lane leads to the sweetest kind of justice.

How satisfying.

