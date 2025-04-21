April 21, 2025 at 8:49 am

Uber Customer Said People Need To Double Check What They’re Being Charged. – ‘I have no idea what Uber One is.’

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of man talking about uber

TikTok/@a_raccoons_diq

If you’re an Uber user, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this story.

A man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they need to be vigilant about checking their bank accounts if they ever use Uber for rides.

man talking about uber overcharging people

TikTok/@a_raccoons_diq

The man said, “Did you know that Uber, without asking anybody at all, probably over a year ago, added you to Uber One? I have no idea what Uber One is, but every month it charges you $10.”

He added, “And if you use your Apple Pay through your Uber app like I do, you get $10 pulled out of your account, and you have no idea where it’s from.”

man talking about being overcharged by uber

TikTok/@a_raccoons_diq

The man then said, “It’s your Uber One. It is hard to find how to cancel that ****.”

He told viewers they should check their accounts to see if they’re being charged extra by Uber because he’s not the only one this has happened to.

man speaking about uber overcharging customers

TikTok/@a_raccoons_diq

Let’s take a look at the video.

@a_raccoons_diq

#uber #uberone #scam #tennessee #nashville

♬ original sound – a_raccoons_diq

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person isn’t buying it.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.19.12 PM Uber Customer Said People Need To Double Check What Theyre Being Charged. I have no idea what Uber One is.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.19.22 PM Uber Customer Said People Need To Double Check What Theyre Being Charged. I have no idea what Uber One is.

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.19.46 PM Uber Customer Said People Need To Double Check What Theyre Being Charged. I have no idea what Uber One is.

Double check the charges on your bank account…just in case.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter