Uber Customer Said People Need To Double Check What They’re Being Charged. – ‘I have no idea what Uber One is.’

If you’re an Uber user, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this story.

A man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they need to be vigilant about checking their bank accounts if they ever use Uber for rides.

The man said, “Did you know that Uber, without asking anybody at all, probably over a year ago, added you to Uber One? I have no idea what Uber One is, but every month it charges you $10.”

He added, “And if you use your Apple Pay through your Uber app like I do, you get $10 pulled out of your account, and you have no idea where it’s from.”

The man then said, “It’s your Uber One. It is hard to find how to cancel that ****.”

He told viewers they should check their accounts to see if they’re being charged extra by Uber because he’s not the only one this has happened to.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Double check the charges on your bank account…just in case.

