Unruly Toddler Refused To Wait Quietly For His Food, So His Cousin Taught Him Patience One Bite At A Time

AITA for ignoring my little brother’s demands? I (25F) live with my aunt and uncle and their two kids (15F, 3M). My aunt is in the middle of changing jobs and has been helping her boss-to-be clean up her workplace in preparation for the summer kids, and my 15-year-old sister is helping her boyfriend at a wrestling show.

So, I was in charge of the 3-year-old for today. He was hungry and so was I, so I made hotdogs for myself and prepared cheese, oranges, and an Uncrustable for the kid. When we eat at the table, we all wait until everyone is served to eat. I had my brother drag the highchair to the table (it’s light and he can easily push it) while I made the food. I got him situated and gave him his water while he waited because we want him to work on his abysmal patience level.

While I was cutting up his sandwich, he started banging on the table yelling, “Mine!” “Now!” and “Eat!” I told him no and that he would wait until his lunch was ready. He kept yelling, so I ignored him and brought our plates out once they were ready. He has a silicone plate that we suction cup to the table when we all eat together.

Several times while I was trying to eat my own food, he tried to pick his plate up from the table and play with it. I had to stop what I was doing to put it back down, which made him yell, “No, mine!” every single time. When we finished, he was huffing and puffing because gods forbid he couldn’t have his way.

He’s not spoiled by any means, but he is very impatient and is in occupational therapy for his listening skills, hand-eye coordination, and motor skills. His therapist is helping him learn he has to wait sometimes, which is taking some time, obviously. AITA for ignoring a demanding toddler and essentially forcing him to wait for his meal?

