Walmart Customer Feels Entitled To An Insane Price On A Black Stone Grill Because Of A Mistake, But Nobody’s On Her Side

There is no doubt about it, Walmart has some great deals if you can catch them at the right time.

When this TikToker went shopping, she saw an unbelievable deal, but she was denied when she tried to take advantage of it.

She made a video about her experience, which started out with her recording a nice Black Stone grill, with the sign saying the price is just $97. She says, “Ok, so I’m at Walmart and there’s this grill for $97 and the worker walked out and said, ‘Oh, my managers about to have another hay day.’ $97 for this Black Stone.”

Ok, clearly that is some type of mistake. She goes on to say, “Do we think they are going to give it to me for $97. Even the worker admitted. So, I guess we’ll see.”

She waits a while for the manager to come out, and when he arrives, he quickly sees the problem.

Once he gets out and looks at the sign, the manager says, “We’ll have to check the labels on that.” Shortly after he says, “Yeah, that’s $697, so…” It is hard to hear, but the manager does say that there was a lot of wind recently and the ‘6’ may have blown off.

The grills are outside, so that is understandable.

She wraps up the video saying, “We’ll just go to corporate because that storm went through two days ago.”

Come on now, this was clearly just a mistake. Plus it is a sign, not a tag directly on the grill. And the sign doesn’t even say it was for the grill itself.

For all anyone knows, she could have moved a sign from somewhere else and put it here.

She is just trying to take advantage, which is dishonest.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

Honestly, this is little better than stealing.

