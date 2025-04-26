Her Friend Continuously Ditched Her At The Concert Venue, So This Music Lover Gave Up Looking For Her And Just Went Home

Going to a concert with a friend is a great way to have fun and make some memories that will last a lifetime.

What would you do if when you got to the concert, your friend kept ditching you and running off to other places in the venue?

That is what happened to the music lover in this story, so after the concert she just went home, and now the friend is mad that she left without her.

Check it out.

AITA for leaving my friend at the concert after she kept ditching me? I (28F) went to a concert with my friend “Lisa” (26F). We bought our tickets together months ago and had been hyped about it for weeks. The plan was to go together, stick together, and have a great time. But as soon as we got inside, Lisa kept disappearing.

She is being reckless.

First, she ran off to find a guy she was talking to on Instagram. Then she said she was getting drinks but never came back, and I had to text her just to find out she was in a different section with some people she just met. I told her I didn’t want to spend the night chasing her around, and she promised to stick with me.

This friend is very inconsiderate.

That lasted maybe 20 minutes before she vanished again. At this point, I was fed up. I was missing half the concert trying to keep track of her, so I just decided to enjoy the show on my own. When it ended, I texted her saying I was heading home.

Ouch, that is some bad luck.

Turns out she had lost her phone and her wallet and had no way to get back. She blew up my phone the next day saying I was a terrible friend for abandoning her when she needed me. I do feel a little guilty for not checking on her before I left, but at the same time, she basically ditched me all night. AITA?

If she wanted to go off on her own, it is her problem.

She should have made plans to meet her somewhere.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

She wants new friends, she can have them.

Exactly, her friend is an adult and can take care of herself.

Yup, her friend should have stuc with the plan.

This person says her friend is acting like a child.

Her friend is not the one who should be upset.

What did her friend expect her to do?

This was a much-needed wakeup call.

