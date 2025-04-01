When Shopping For A New Car, You Want To Look For Those Hidden Gems Like This Brand New Model Year 2023 Option From Nissan

Shopping for a brand new car can be exciting, but what if you found a car being sold as new, but it was actually 2+ years old?

This TikToker was looking at a Nissan lot and found just that, so he decided to make a video about it.

The video starts off with the caption saying, “Nissan is selling brand new 2023’s in 2025.” He comments, This is a brand new Nissan Venture, but you saw it right there, this is a 2023. Brand new.”

That is weird, it used to be that dealerships would have next year’s model on the lot. He continues, “They wanted almost $50,000 for this thing, brand new. It’s like three model years old at this point, or at least two.”

That is an expensive car for being so old.

The TikToker then moves over to the front of the vehicle and shows a tag in the front window and he says, “But look at that, $20,000 off the MSRP and its still sitting. No one wants to touch it.”

$20,000 off is a great deal, I’m kind of surprised nobody has snatched this up.

He is actually thinking about making an offer: “I’m so tempted to come here and offer them half.” He continues, “At that point you’d be getting a brand new car for like $28k.”

I wonder if they would take it just to get it off of the lot.

For $28,000 it would be an amazingly good deal, especially if it still came with the new car warranty.

Watch the whole video and see what you think.

You can see the video here:

That really is an amazing deal.

