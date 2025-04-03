Birthday Girl Threw Herself A Bash, But Her Friend Stole The Spotlight With An Elaborate Gesture Unrelated To The Guest Of Honor

Splashy public proposals can be the cutest thing ever.

But in this story, an engagement story stole the spotlight from the birthday girl, and the birthday girl is furious.

Yet, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Let’s take a knee and see what’s up.

AITAH for not letting my best friend propose at my birthday party? I (24F) recently had a big birthday party for my 25th. I don’t usually go all out, but this year felt special, so I rented a nice event space, had catering, and invited about 50 friends and family. It was supposed to be a night all about celebrating, dancing, and having fun.

Her friend wants a favor.

A week before the party, my best friend Lily (24F) asked me for a favor. She wanted to propose to her boyfriend at my party. I was a little thrown off because I assumed she’d want something more personal, but she said she wanted to do it in front of all their mutual friends and thought it would be “perfect timing.”

She didn’t like this idea.

I was hesitant but politely told her that I’d rather she didn’t. It wasn’t because I don’t support them—I do! I just didn’t want my birthday to turn into an engagement party. I wanted one night to celebrate me, not someone else’s relationship milestone. She seemed disappointed but said she understood. I thought that was the end of it.

She thought wrong.

Well, apparently it wasn’t. Halfway through the party, Lily tapped her glass and started giving a little speech. I had a bad feeling instantly, and sure enough, she turned to her boyfriend, pulled out a ring, and proposed right there.

BAM! Spotlight, stolen.

Everyone cheered, and suddenly, the whole party shifted focus. People were congratulating them, taking pictures, and I was just… standing there, watching my birthday get hijacked. I didn’t want to make a scene, so I smiled and congratulated them, but I was furious inside.

It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to.

After the party, I confronted Lily and asked why she went behind my back when I specifically told her no. She got defensive and said she “couldn’t pass up the moment” and that I was being selfish for not just being happy for her. She even implied that I was overreacting because “it’s not like your birthday was ruined.” But it kind of was?

Yeah this party girl did NOT have the time of her life.

I spent so much time and money planning this night, only for it to turn into her moment instead of mine. Some friends are on my side, but others think I should just let it go and that “love should be celebrated whenever it happens.” So… AITAH for not letting her propose at my party?

Even though she rejected her friend’s proposal, the friend went ahead… and proposed.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit say…

One person says, tale as old as time.

This user says, absolutely NTA.

Another person has an idea for petty revenge…

One poster suggests the friend should pay for her behavior… literally.

And here’s another vote for revenge.

Even when this birthday girl said, “I don’t,” her friend still proposed.

