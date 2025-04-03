Woman Asks To Switch Vacation Dates So She Can Take Her Kids On Vacation During A School Break, But Her Coworker Already Booked A Nonrefundable Trip

What would you do if you booked a nonrefundable vacation and then your coworker asked you if you’d switch vacation dates?

Like the guy in this story, you’d probably say no.

Does it matter why the coworker wants those specific vacation dates?

Let’s read the story.

AITAH for refusing to switch my vacation dates because my coworker has kids? I (30M) put in my vacation request months ago for a specific week. I made plans, booked flights, and was looking forward to it. Everything was approved by our manager with no issues. Last week, my coworker “Lisa” (35F) found out that her kids’ school break falls during the same week. She came to me and asked if I’d be willing to swap my vacation for a different time so she could take her kids on a trip.

Sorry, Lisa. No can do.

I told her I was sorry, but I had already made non-refundable bookings and didn’t want to change my plans.

She got frustrated and said, “It must be nice to have so much flexibility,” implying that since I don’t have kids, my plans aren’t as important. I told her that just because I don’t have kids doesn’t mean my time off is any less valuable.

Lisa is still upset.

Now she’s giving me the cold shoulder at work, and another coworker mentioned that I “could’ve been more understanding.”

I don’t think it’s fair to expect me to give up my plans just because she has kids. AITAH?

Sure, it’s tough when work and family schedules don’t line up, but that doesn’t mean everyone should just bend over backward.

Reddit votes are pretty unanimous: NTA.

This person says the coworker could’ve put her vacation in a looong time ago.

This person says to “joke” about her paying all the costs it would take to reschedule.

And this person says Lisa should’ve been more responsible.

When it comes to vacation swaps, you don’t just get to take someone’s time off like it’s a hand-me-down sweater.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.