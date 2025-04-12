Woman At The Bar Lied To Get Close To A Man Who Was There By Himself, So The Man Told Her To Leave Him Alone
Some pick up lines can go too far, so far in fact that the other person doesn’t even realize it’s a pick up line.
This man was sitting alone at a bar when a woman sat at his table.
She told him she was avoiding a creepy guy, and he believed her. It wasn’t until he was ready to leave that he realized her true intentions.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA for leaving my “date” at the bar
Every other Thursday, a bar in my town have an open mic night.
I go every single time they have it.
I like to unwind and sit at a table by myself. I like to listen to some of the local artists in town.
This man’s girlfriend doesn’t go with him.
My girlfriend typically doesn’t come along because she isn’t a fan of genres most people do at these open mics.
On the most recent night, a woman came up to my table and asked if she could sit there.
The woman said a creepy guy was hitting on her.
She said she was trying to avoid a creepy guy who kept hitting on her.
So, I said sure.
Once she sat down, she started talking to me, which was fine, I guess.
I would rather sit in silence, but I politely nodded along. I mostly tried to tune her out and listen to the performers.
She got upset when he asked for separate bills.
After a few sets, one of the employees came to take her order.
I get the same thing every time, and the staff all know that.
She talked most of the night, which was frustrating but fine.
The waiter came back and asked if we wanted our bill separate or together.
I said separate which she got upset about.
Nonetheless, the woman paid for her food.
I only keep a small amount of cash on me, and I had just enough for my meal and a tip for the server.
She paid for her food, so it was fine, I guess.
He asked her if the creepy guy was gone.
I was pretty tired of her, so I wanted to leave as soon as possible at that point.
I asked if the creepy guy was gone or still at the bar.
She looked at me confused and said, “What creepy guy.”
She said it was just a line to chat him up.
She then figured it out and told me that was a line she just used to sit at my table.
I am very annoyed at this point, so I just got up and left.
She followed me out and asked if we are heading back to my place.
He told her to leave him alone, and then he left.
I told her I have a girlfriend, so leave me alone.
I then got in my truck and left.
After telling my friends and my girlfriend this, they each had different reactions.
My girlfriend thought it was messed up that I got put in that situation.
His friends said he should have offered her a ride home.
Most of my friends say I should have offered to give her a ride home.
Or I should have offered an uber before leaving her alone at the bar.
AITA?








