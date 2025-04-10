Woman Does A Lot Of The Chores In Her Household, But She Told Her Husband She Won’t Take Care Of The Mouse Traps

Household chores are supposed to be divvied up, right?

AITA for refusing to empty mouse traps? “My husband and I live in an old house. We aren’t dirty, but if you live in an old house in New England, you might get it. Mice come into the home for warmth in the winter. So to try to deal with that, we have cats and mouse traps.

The cats have caught a couple mice. I was able to catch and deal with the mice. They were still alive. I capture them and go deep into the woods and release them. But the cats stopped catching mice because they won’t come out so now we need traps. So we set some.

The traps have been catching some mice. But the conflict comes because I refuse to empty the traps with deceased mice. If a mouse triggers the trap and gets away, I’ll pick it up, refill, and reset it. But if there is a deceased mouse in there, I can’t do it. I work in science research. Any study starts in rodents. I know that and I know why it’s done. You can’t just go right into testing humans with something that you don’t know is safe. So it’s done in rodents.

But I worked in the animal room and part of my job was euthanizing mice. It took a toll on me and now I can’t handle deceased mice. So I check the traps and when they have a catch, I have my husband take care of it. He doesn’t feel it’s fair he always has to do it.

But also I do multiple chores every time because it grosses him out, like cleaning up cat vomit, scooping the litter, cleaning the outside trash can, etc.

I also do most of the cooking and cleaning at home. The only thing I expect him to do is his laundry if all his clothes are dirty and I haven’t gotten around to it because I still have clean clothes.

I do the chores he says he can’t handle. And I do most. All I’m asking is he empties the mouse traps. Once the deceased mouse is gone, I’ll clean it, add more bait, and reset it. He just has to empty it. AITA for asking him to empty the mouse traps?”

