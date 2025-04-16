Woman Has Never Forgiven Her Stepdad For Breaking Up Her Parents’ Marriage, So Now She Doesn’t Want Her Kids To Call Him “Grandpa”

When parents cheat, this leaves a devastating impact on the children.

AITAH for struggling to accept my “stepdad”? My parents were married for 25 years. Towards the end, my mom spent a few years cheating with a man from her past. My dad was willing to move past it, but she left eventually. She ran off and married the guy in Hawaii. This was a month after my parents’ divorce was finalized.

It’s been 12 years since the divorce/new marriage. I feel like I’ve gotten past the active anger, but I still don’t like being around him. He’s not even necessarily a monster, but I don’t like that he’s forever a part of my life now.

I’ve never been close with my mom, anyway, so we tend to only talk a few times a year. But now that I have kids, she’s pushing the “grandpa” title on them for him, and it just makes me sick.

What am I doing wrong here? I’ve tried discussing it with my mom, but she isn’t the type of person you can really talk to. She just becomes enraged or guilts you like she’s a child. I’m so tired, I don’t even know anymore.

“Grandpa” title is earned, not forced.

